Top order take India to brink of victory, Shardul, Jadeja save the day

Virat Kohli gestures during the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday (PTI Photo) Virat Kohli gestures during the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli produced a classic knock in the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday as India won by 4 wickets with 9 balls to spare. India have won the ODI series 2-1 by virtue of this win. This is the tenth bilateral series win for India over West Indies.

Kohli, who had not made much impact in the series with the bat before the series-deciding ODI, and who had a string of disappointing scores at the venue, set some records straight, scoring 85 runs off 81 balls, as wickets fell around him.

Chasing 316 for victory in the third and final match of the ODI series, Rohit Sharma (63) and KL Rahul (77) got India off to the perfect start. After Rohit fell, Virat Kohli joined Rahul. Shreyas Iyer (7), Rishabh Pant (7) and Kedar Jadhav (9) were dismissed without troubling the scorers much.

Ravindra Jadeja then gave able company to Kohli as the pair took India to the brink of victory. Kohli’s wicket left India needing 30 to win off 4 overs. But it was the nerveless Shardul Thakur did what the peerless Virat Kohli could not, his most defining cameo powering India to a series-clinching four-wicket victory over the West Indies.

Jadeja and Shardul Thakur finished the job for India, with 9 balls to spare.

Earlier, half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard helps West Indies post 315/5. Batting first, West Indies got off to a cautious start. It was a complete un-Windies like show from the visitors and it took them 41 overs to reach the 200-mark, even as they had enough wickets in hand on a flat batting deck.

India seemed in control of proceedings till the 40th over, when the score was 197/4. But 118 runs came in the last ten overs and 77 in the last 5 overs.

The Windies left it late with Nicholas Pooran (89) and skipper Kieron Pollard (74 not out off 51 balls) taking the Indian attack into smithereens stitching together a stand of 135 run from 98 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd