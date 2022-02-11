India vs West Indies 3rd ODI probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan returns

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Playing XI Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Now that Shikhar Dhawan is back, the Indian team could be forced to make few changes to its winning combination in the third and final ODI against West Indies.

In the southpaw’s absence, the team management opened with Ishan Kishan in the first game and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second. But now, Pant would go back to the middle-order alongside Suryakumar Yadav, who is likely to retain his place after emerging as the team’s highest scorer in the second match following a top-order collapse.

Vice-captain KL Rahul would continue to bat in the middle-order along with former skipper Virat Kohli, whose search for his 71st international hundred continues.

In all probability, all-rounder Deepak Hooda would have to make way for Dhawan in the playing XI.

It remains to be seen whether Shreyas Iyer, if available for selection, can make the playing XI or not.

With the series sealed, the Indian team management can afford to make few changes and give opportunities to new players. So, either left-arm orthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback after recovering from an injury, or young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could get a look-in.

This means that either Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar could be rested to make way for one of their teammates. Also, Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan has been waiting in the wings, and the team management might also give him a game.

With pacer Prasidh Krishna taking four wickets in an excellent second game and Shardul Thakur also among the wickets, it is highly unlikely that the duo would be dropped. So if Avesh is included, probably Mohammed Siraj would have to make way.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna