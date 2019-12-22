INDvWI 3rd ODI: In song, India look to have last laugh against West Indies

Virat Kohli will hope to be in form after two disappointing ODIs. (Source: AP Photo) Virat Kohli will hope to be in form after two disappointing ODIs. (Source: AP Photo)

India have a wary eye on their seam attack as they clash against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series in Cuttack on Sunday.

With Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar having been ruled out with injuries, India might be tempted to do what they have done very rarely, but with considerable success – playing both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI.

Even if India decide to go in with the KulCha spin duo, one of Shardul Thakur – who played in the 2nd ODI, without having much impact, and Navdeep Saini, who could make his ODI debut – will be part of the XI. Mohammed Shami can be expected to bowl with the new ball.

India are eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

Form

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match.

Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

The fielding, though, has failed to match the high standards India have set in recent years.

While Iyer’s effort to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer was eye-catching, Chahar dropped a sitter off Nicholas Pooran and grassed Shai Hope for a duck at the slip cordon, something that attracted Kohli’s attention.

“We can’t be dropping the catches and we should be better off in this department, improve on our mistakes. You should enjoy fielding.” the visibly-concerned Indian captain said.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium is going to be similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, offering plenty of runs.

The last time an ODI was played in Cuttack was more than two years ago, India had pipped England by 15 runs while defending an imposing 382.

Teams (from)

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shradul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

The match starts at 1.30 pm

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd