Wednesday, July 27, 2022

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Arshdeep Singh replace Avesh Khan in India’s playing XI?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.

July 27, 2022 2:06:55 pm
India's Arshdeep Singh. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: India made a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team. In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.

It is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out. Arshdeep Singh might get a chance in place of Avesh Khan who was a bit expensive in the second ODI. On Wednesday, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda would like to deliver.

Since West Indies have a slim squad, they are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. Jason Holder has not played the two games as he is down with Covid and still recuperating.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Details:

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday. The second ODI too was played on the same ground. Taking cue from the second game, the pitch for the third ODI too, will be a paradise for the batters.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch for the second ODI was a curious belter, it was flat but there were also phases when run-scoring was a little trickier with the old ball stopping on the batters. It resulted in an interesting contest between bat and ball, and conditions should remain similar on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Weather Report

The weather for the West Indies vs India third ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 27. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra ChahalAxar PatelAvesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

