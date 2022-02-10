India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch match live?

LIVE Stream India vs West Indies match Online: The returning Shikhar Dhawan will add more firepower to a ruthless India, who are faced with the problem of plenty, as they eye a clean sweep of West Indies in an inconsequential third ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Hosts India head into the final match of the series after having ticked almost all the boxes in the first two games, which they won comfortably.

Senior opener Dhawan was among the four players, including a reserve bowler, who had tested positive for COVID-19 just four days ahead of the start of the ODI leg.

But now that the southpaw is back, the Indian team could be forced to make few changes to its winning combination.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match being played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match start?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Friday (February 11).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.