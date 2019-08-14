India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Windies win toss, opt to bat first

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: After a comprehensive victory in the second One-Day International (ODI), Virat Kohli’s India have a chance to complete the double in white-ball cricket before the two teams move across to Antigua for the first of two Tests. Sunday’s 59-run drubbing has ensured that India can’t lose the series, but coming on the back of a haunting loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals, nothing less than a series win would assuage for some of the hurt feelings.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan would be desperate for a big knock after four consecutive failures as India are eyeing another series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.