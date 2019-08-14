Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Windies win toss, opt to bat first

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli's India have a chance to complete the double in white-ball cricket.

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli’s India have a chance to complete the double in white-ball cricket. (File)

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: After a comprehensive victory in the second One-Day International (ODI), Virat Kohli’s India have a chance to complete the double in white-ball cricket before the two teams move across to Antigua for the first of two Tests. Sunday’s 59-run drubbing has ensured that India can’t lose the series, but coming on the back of a haunting loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals, nothing less than a series win would assuage for some of the hurt feelings.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan would be desperate for a big knock after four consecutive failures as India are eyeing another series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

