India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: IND win third ODI by 4 wickets to win series 2-1

India beat West Indies in the third and final ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co. beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI to cap off 2019 with a series win. Virat Kohli ended up being the highest scorer tonight with a crafty 85(81). KL Rahul has been the biggest positive of WI’s tour of India. An opportunity came his way and he grabbed it with both hands.

Earlier, chasing 316 for victory in the third and final match of the ODI series, Rohit Sharma (63) and KL Rahul (77) got India off to the perfect start. After Rohit fell, Virat Kohli joined Rahul. Kohli’s highest score in Cuttack, in three matches played so far, was 22. But at the end it was Shardul Thakur’s cameo which got India over the finishing line.

