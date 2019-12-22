India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a century each in the previous encounter. (File Photo) The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a century each in the previous encounter. (File Photo)

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: With the series at stake, both India and West Indies will look to outplay each other when they lock horns in the third and final ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. After failing to prove their mettle in the first encounter, the Virat Kohli-led unit bounced back in the contest by securing a resounding 107-run win in the previous clash.

The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a century each, while the proceedings were wrapped up by another splendid batting display by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. The bowling unit, which was not at their best in Chepauk, also showed some might, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the ranks by completing a hattrick.

West Indies, on the other hand, looks a balanced unit with middle-order batsmen Nicholas Pooran, skipper Kieron Pollard, and Shimron Hetmyer inflicting most of the damage on the hosts. Sheldon Cottrell and experienced candidate Jason Holder will have to pull their socks up if the visitors look to clinch a bilateral ODI series against the Men In Blue in over a decade.

The last time West Indies defeated India in a bilateral ODI series was in May 2006. The next nine ODI series have gone in India’s favour, but at Barabati on Sunday, the Caribbeans will aim to break the sequence.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Kedhar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, and Hayden Walsh

Dream XI as per current form: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kieron Pollard, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, and Sheldon Cottrell.

