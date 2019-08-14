India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: The final ODI of the series will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, the same venue as the second ODI. The pitch was not easy to bat on as Virat Kohli said in the post-match press conference. Batsmen who rely on heavy-hitting are unlikely to succeed in the third ODI. Wickets in hand will play a major role in the third ODI as West Indies look to level the series at home.

Kohli is in brilliant form and it would not be a mistake to make him the dream11 captain or vice-captain. Nicholas Pooran has been in decent form in the series but Rishabh Pant is a surprise package. Pooran holds the advantage over Pant when choosing a wicketkeeper. Banking on all-rounders like Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite and Ravindra Jadeja will be top picks on a slowish Trinidad wicket.

Despite dismal show in the first two ODIs, Jason Holder is likely to back Chris Gayle in the third ODI. John Campbell is unlikely to be included in the side as an opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly in the previous ODI and is likely to continue his form as well. Keemo Paul may get a chance instead of Kemar Roach as the latter went for plenty in the previous game. Navdeep Saini may make his ODI debut and replace Khaleel Ahmed in the side.

Dream11 picks: Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sheldon Cottrell, Navdeep Saini

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul