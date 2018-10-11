India vs West Indies: No space for Mayank Agarwal in India’s 12-man team for 2nd Test

India announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against West Indies. (Source: PTI)

After the emphatic win in the first Test by an innings and 272 runs against West Indies, India announced the same 12-member shortlist team for the 2nd Test which is set to begin in Hyderabad from Friday. As expected, the man-of-the-match award winner Prithvi Shaw retained his place in the team. KL Rahul, who was dismissed for a duck in the first over at Rajkot, was also included in the side, despite India having the option to give Mayank Agarwal his Test debut.

India also decided to retain Ajinkya Rahane in the team, despite questions being raised on his recent form. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for 41 in the first Test and has scored only two half-centuries in 11 Test innings. Hanuma Vihari, who was an option in the middle-order was not included in the shortlist.

Team India for the 2nd Test against Windies at Hyderabad 🇮🇳 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QMgNm6jf4Q — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018

Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, who were excellent with the ball at Rajkot made it into the team. India also included Shardul Thakur as a backup bowling option, which meant that Mohammed Siraj will have to wait to receive his maiden Test cap.

India 12-man squad for 1st Test: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

