India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur’s dream start derailed by groin injury

Shardul Thakur waited two years since his maiden call-up for the Test cap but his dream start soon turned into a nightmare. Just 10 balls after becoming India’s 294th Test player, the medium pacer hobbled off the field against West Indies in the second Test with what looked like a groin injury.

It was revealed in the post-lunch session that he had been taken for scans. It was also revealed that the Mumbai bowler would not take the field on the opening day of the second Test in Hyderabad. With further update on his participation for the rest of the Test to be taken after looking at the scans and upon further assessment by the team management.

The injury took place on the fourth delivery of the fourth over, which the West Indies opener Kieran Powell guided it past backward point. Upon completion of the follow through, Thakur was seen to be having considerable pain as he started hobbling. Physio Patrick Farhart came on to the field to assess the bowler and he was seen showing what looked like a groin strain. He then left the field after a couple of minutes of deliberation with captain Virat Kohli and the physio.

R Ashwin completed Thakur’s over by bowling the last two deliveries.

Recently during the Asia Cup, Thakur had broken down and returned home after complaining of a hip injury. He picked up the injury after the win against Hong Kong in India’s tournament opener.

The 26-year-old came into the playing XI at the expense of Mohammad Shami who has been rested for the second Test. He had earned his maiden call-up in 2016 for tour of West Indies. He was also in the squad for the tour of England but did not play a single game.

