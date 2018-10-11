India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co. eye whitewash in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli, and co. would like to wrap up the series in style against their opponents in the final Test at the Hyderabad which begins from Friday. (PTI/File Photo)

After demolishing the Windies by an innings and 272-run win in the first Test, Virat Kohli, and co. look to wrap up the series in style against their opponents in the final Test at the Hyderabad which begins from Friday, October 12. However, with the return of Jason Holder and Kemar Roach, the West Indies will hope for a turnaround.

Right from the word go, the Indian batsmen led by Prithvi Shaw looked in supreme touch. While Shaw marked his Test debut with 134, his captain also continued his rich vein of form with an equally sizzling hundred in Rajkot. KL Rahul, after being picked ahead of Mayank Agarwal, will also have to make this opportunity count. KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the first Test. The bowling continues to look sharp and a three-pronged spin attack seems like the way forward.

Before the contest, Windies captain Jason Holder hit out at the critics stating that Carribean side with the likes of Brian Lara could not manage to win a Test in India. However, to change that narrative Holder and his side need to play out of their skins. Their overall performance in the first Test left a lot to be desired as both batsmen and bowlers struggled to make an impact. Kieran Powell and Roston Chase, who scored a fine fifty in the second innings of the first Test should lead the way for the rest of the pack. The last three Tests played by West Indies’ in India have lasted a total of nine days. Hence, the batsmen need to show more application.

With the BCCI calling for bouncy pitches seamers of both the sides will look to exploit conditions. Shanon Gabriel and Jason Holder will have a keen eye on the pitch on Friday morning. However, after the first two days condition similar to Rajkot should be expected with turn and bounce on the offer.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (WK), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

