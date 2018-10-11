India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs WI Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: India vs West Indies Live Streaming. (Source: PTI)

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: After falling short in the first Test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs, West Indies will have an uphill task to level the series in the second Test, which starts from Friday in Hyderabad. India have retained the same 12-man shortlist team for the 2nd Test. West Indies will be hoping Jason Holder get fit to play the Test, with the visitors struggling to make any mark with their attack. Skipper Virat Kohli will hope to make a quick work of the visitors once again to register a clean-sweep series win and move towards the limited-overs series on a high.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be played from October 12, 2018, Friday.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does India vs West Indies 2nd Test start?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 9.30 AM. The coverage of IND vs WI 2nd Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test start will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

India (Squad): Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies (Squad): Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

