India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: Virat Kohli-led India take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-Test series. After registering a comprehensive win by 318 runs, India aim to whitewash West Indies at home. The Indian side have not lost a single game on the tour and will look to continue to keep that way. On the other hand, Jason Holder-led West Indies will look to register their first victory and open their account on the ICC Test World Championship.

When will the 2nd Test between West Indies and India begin?

West Indies vs India 2nd Test will start from 9:30 AM local time (8 PM IST) on Thursday, August 30.

Where I can watch West Indies vs India 2nd Test live?

West Indies vs India 2nd Test can be watched on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

How can I watch West Indies vs India 2nd Test online?

Sony Liv will provide the live streaming for West Indies vs India 2nd Test.

Where can I follow West Indies vs India 2nd Test live?

You can follow live updates and scores for West Indies vs India 2nd Test on www.indianexpress.com

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd Test be played?

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica will host the 2nd Test between West Indies and India.

Squads:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha