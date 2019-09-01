India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: West Indies need 130 runs to avoid follow-on

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: West Indies lower-order batsmen Rahkeem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton face an uphill task on Day 3 of the second Test. The pressure will be immense on the debutants as West Indies are 87 for 7 and still need 130 more runs to avoid the follow-on. After Hanuma Vihari’s maiden century and Ishant Sharma’s maiden half-century, day two belonged to Jasprit Bumrah who picked up his maiden Test hat-trick and became the third Indian bowler to do so.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is unlikely to enforce follow-on if West Indies bundle out in the first session cheaply. Kohli has often relied on his batters to post a big score and make the opposition succumb to the pressure and register a big win. The West Indies’ batsmen will have to bat out of their skin if they want to change the flow of this Test match. If India win the second Test, they will add another 60 points to their name in the ICC World Test Championship table.