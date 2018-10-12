India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Fan invades pitch once again to click selfies with Virat Kohli

A fan invaded the field during the first day of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. (Source: AP)

For the second consecutive Test match in India, a fan managed to sneak past the security barriers and invade the field in order to click a selfie with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The incident took place at the end of the 15th over on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The fan broke the security cordon at the stadium and reached Kohli who was fielding at short mid-on, to click selfies when Ravichandran Ashwin was getting ready to start his sixth over. The moment caused a delay in proceedings and the umpire called for drinks on the field.

Fan invaded the field during the first day of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. (Source: AP)

A fan invaded the field during the first day of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. (Source: AP)

A fan invaded the field during the first day of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. (Source: AP)

It is the second time during the series that such incident has take place. Earlier, a fan interrupted the play to click selfies with Kohli on the first day of the first Test at Rajkot. As India continued to dominate over the visitors, two fans ran to the groun and clicked selfies with the skipper, who was standing in the middle of the pitch.

During the first Test, Kohli stopped to allow the two fans to click pictures before the umpires intervened and asked the security officials to escort them away from the field for the play to be resumed.

Meanwhile, West Indies reached 86/3 at Lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and R Ashwin picked a wicket each in the first session, as Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Shai Hope went back to the pavilion.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd