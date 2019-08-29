India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: India will take on West Indies in the second and final Test of the tour at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Friday in a bit to whitewash the series and extend their lead over other teams in the ICC World Test Championship.

India won the first Test comprehensively by a huge margin of 318 runs. Virat Kohli-led side are unlikely to make a change in the playing XI expect one. The selectors may replace Rishabh Pant with Wriddhiman Saha in the team. Saha is back in the squad after injury and has had a good record playing in the Caribbean. On the other hand, Pant is going through a rough patch with the bat and behind the stumps.

Jason Holder may make a few changes in the playing XI after a dismal show in the first Test. Their batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards in the four innings against a hostile bowling spell from India’s new-ball bowlers. Keemo Paul is set to replace Miguel Cummins who remained wicketless in the Test. Rahkeem Cornwall can make his Test debut too replacing either Shamarh Brooks or Shimron Hetmyer in the side.

Dream11 picks: KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Ravindra Jadeja, Kemar Roach, Ishant Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteswhar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Shannon Gabriel