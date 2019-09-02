India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Pacers put dominant IND in control

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: West Indies ended Day 3 at 43/2, needing 423 runs to overhaul India’s score with eight wickets in hand in their second innings in the 2nd Test in Jamaica. India opted to not enforce the follow-on after dismissing West Indies for 117 in the first session. They declared their second innings at 168/4, consolidating their first-innings lead of 299 runs.

The lead was extended to 315 at the Lunch break. Kemar Roach bowled a fiery spell in the afternoon session to get Sabina Park up on its feet, as India went into the Tea break with a lead of 372 runs. The declaration came in the last hour of Day 3, as Ajinkya Rahane (64*) and Hanuma Vihari (53*) helped India set the home team a target of 468. Catch Ind vs Wi live updates here.