India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Pacers put dominant IND in control

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies ended Day 3 at 43/2, needing 423 runs to overhaul India’s score with eight wickets in hand in their second innings.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Indian bowlers will look to wrap-up West Indies’ first innings in the first session.

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: West Indies ended Day 3 at 43/2, needing 423 runs to overhaul India’s score with eight wickets in hand in their second innings in the 2nd Test in Jamaica. India opted to not enforce the follow-on after dismissing West Indies for 117 in the first session. They declared their second innings at 168/4, consolidating their first-innings lead of 299 runs.

The lead was extended to 315 at the Lunch break. Kemar Roach bowled a fiery spell in the afternoon session to get Sabina Park up on its feet, as India went into the Tea break with a lead of 372 runs. The declaration came in the last hour of Day 3, as Ajinkya Rahane (64*) and Hanuma Vihari (53*) helped India set the home team a target of 468. Catch Ind vs Wi live updates here.

Live Blog

 India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Day 4 LIVE UPDATES

Building up

Half n hour to go before start of play.

Recap of Day 3:

Set a mammoth 468 for victory, the home side lost openers Kraigg Brathwaite (3) and John Campbell (16). West Indies’ highest successful run chase in Tests is 418, achieved 16 years ago in Antigua against Australia and much will depend on experienced left-hander Darren Bravo who was unbeaten on 18, while Shamarh Brooks who closed not out on four.

Hello and Welcome

West Indies ended Day 3 at 43/2, needing 423 runs to overhaul India’s score with eight wickets in hand in their second innings in the 2nd Test in Jamaica. Can they do the unthinkable or will India wrap it up quickly tonight?

 India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Day 3 Live Score Updates

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Jasprit Bumrah took a hat-trick on day 2.

Playing XIs:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel

