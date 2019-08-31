India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Vihari, Pant resume for India

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: India ended play on Day 1 at 264/5, with Hanuma Vihari (42*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) remaining unbeaten at the end of the day. Batting first, on a greenish track in Sabina Park, India lost two cheap wickets in the morning session with Mayank Agarwal (41*) and Virat Kohli (5*) taking India to the Lunch break at 72/2. But Agarwal was dismissed for 55 in the second session.

Kohli and Rahane then stonewalled the home team to take India to the Tea break at 157/3. Rahane (24) fell in the first over of the third session and Kohli was felled a little later for 76 – his highest Test score of the year so far – by Holder to put India into another spot of bother. Thereon, Pant and Vihari put on a 62-run stand to frustrate the home team. India went in unchanged while the Windies handed debuts to Rakheem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton. Follow IND vs WI day 2 updates here.