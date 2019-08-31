India recover after early wickets on Day 1 of 2nd Test against West Indies

India ended Day 1 at a score of 264/5, with Hanuma Vihari (42*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) being unbeaten at the end of the day.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first on a greenish track at Sabina Park in the 2nd Test. India went in unchanged while the Windies handed debuts to Rakheem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton.

India lost two cheap wickets in the morning session, with Mayank Agarwal (41*) and Virat Kohli (5*) taking India to the Lunch break at 72/2.

Agarwal was dismissed for 55 in the second session. Kohli and Rahane then stonewalled the home team to take India to the Tea break at 157/3.

Rahane (24) fell in the first over of the third session and Kohli was felled a little later for 76 – his highest Test score of the year so far – by Holder to put India into another spot of bother. Thereon, Pant and Vihari put on a 62-run stand to frustrate the home team.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 264 for 5 from 90 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Mayank Agarwal 55, Hanuma Vihari 42 batting; Jason Holder 3/39).