India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: IND eye another clean sweep as second Test begins.

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: India kicked-off their World Test Championship campaign with a thumping win over West Indies in the opening match of the two-match Test series. Virat Kohli and Co. won the game by a mammoth margin of 318 runs and created a new record of winning a Test match by the highest run margin on foreign soil.
Heading into the final Test, the Virat Kohli-led side would look to repeat their performance and complete a whitewash over a struggling Windies unit. With veteran Wriddhiman Saha back in the dressing room, Pant would be on his toes to retain his place in the playing XI. Pant’s shot selection, especially his slog sweep, has held him back from scoring runs and except for an unbeaten half-century against Windies in the T20 series, he has done very less with the bat. Follow IND vs WI live score and updates here.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs West Indies 2nd Test from Jamaica. Neither team would commit to what they might do if they were to win the toss. History tells us that in 16 Tests at Sabina Park since January 2001, teams that won the toss, chose to bat first except for India in 2002. India paid the price as Windies scored heavily and ultimately beat the visitors by a margin of 155 runs. Stay tuned for live updates.