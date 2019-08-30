India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: IND eye another clean sweep as second Test begins.

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: India kicked-off their World Test Championship campaign with a thumping win over West Indies in the opening match of the two-match Test series. Virat Kohli and Co. won the game by a mammoth margin of 318 runs and created a new record of winning a Test match by the highest run margin on foreign soil.

Heading into the final Test, the Virat Kohli-led side would look to repeat their performance and complete a whitewash over a struggling Windies unit. With veteran Wriddhiman Saha back in the dressing room, Pant would be on his toes to retain his place in the playing XI. Pant’s shot selection, especially his slog sweep, has held him back from scoring runs and except for an unbeaten half-century against Windies in the T20 series, he has done very less with the bat. Follow IND vs WI live score and updates here.