India beat West Indies by 10 wickets, sweep series 2-0

Umesh Yadav picked up 10 wickets in the match. (Source: AP)

India beat West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test to clinch a 2-0 clean sweep of the series. Umesh Yadav added four more wickets to the six he had in the first innings, thus finishing his first 10-wicket haul in Test cricket. His performance earned him a man of the match award. West Indies folded for a measly 127 in their second innings, leaving India with 72 runs to chase. Openers Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul took the hosts home. With 237 runs, 18-year-old Shaw ended the series as the highest scorer by a fair distance and was declared man of the series.

On Day 3, India only managed to add 59 runs to their overnight total, taking a lead of 56 runs. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, who started the day with the bat for India, failed to complete their centuries, getting dismissed for 81 and 92, respectively. Jason Holder picked up five wickets as India were bowled out for 367.

West Indies failed to repeat their first innings performance and never managed to get a partnership going. Sunil Ambris remained the highest scorer for the visitors in the second innings with 38 runs, followed by Shai Hope’s 28. Apart from Umesh’s four-for, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets, R Ashwin took 2 wickets and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one wicket, as India bowled out Windies for 127.

