India’s troubles batting first continue, West Indies win 2nd T20I

West Indies restricted India to 170/7 in the 2nd T20I and then reached the target with 9 balls to spare. (PTI Photo) West Indies restricted India to 170/7 in the 2nd T20I and then reached the target with 9 balls to spare. (PTI Photo)

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. West Indies have thus drawn level in the three-match series. The final match of the series, which has now turned into a decider, will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

West Indies take it to a decider 💪 Lendl Simmons played the key role with the bat, smashing 67* off 45 balls. He just loves playing India in must-win games!#INDvWI 👇 https://t.co/my4qd2mVoZ pic.twitter.com/GWcPxDftXj — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2019

First Innings: India opener KL Rahul (11) and Rohit Sharma (15) both failed to shine with the bat but it was Shivam Dube – surprisingly sent in at No.3 – who exploded in the middle overs to give the Indian innings some much-needed momentum. Dube departed after a devastating 54 off 30 balls. Virat Kohli (19) also failed to shine as India’s regular top three were sent back to the pavilion without much bother for the West Indies.

Rishabh Pant marshaled the later part of the India innings, his unbeaten 33 off 22 balls ensuring that India reached a decent target on a pitch where most batsmen seemed to struggle. Kesrick Williams (2/30), who got sweet revenge for the hammering he received in Friday’s T20I and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr (2/28) were the pick of the Windies bowlers.

Second Innings: Though West Indies got off to a slow start to their chase of 171, the visitors were always in reach of the target because of the lack of wickets. India suffered another bad day in the field, as catches went down again – Washington Sundar and Pant being again being under the spotlight.

Home away from home for Lendl! Scores his 2nd half-century against his favourite opponents (6th overall). He now passes Pollard for most T20I runs against India. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/yxV60bv4qH — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 8, 2019

Evin Lewis (40) was stumped off Washington Sundar’s bowling in the 10th over as India got their first breakthrough. However, the batsmen who followed him – Shimron Hetmyer (23 off 14 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (38* off 18 balls) – were in no mood to hang around, as Lendl Simmons (67*) held the other end.

Gamechanger: India’s poor fielding efforts were again highlighted in the 2nd T20I. With a total of 170 to defend, the Indians needed to come up with an improved show in the field after a horror show in Hyderabad, but India again dropped catches – with Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar dropping the openers in a single over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also highlighted were India’s continuing troubles when batting first in T20Is. Since January 2018, India have batted first in 16 matches – winning 8 and losing 8 – and have batted second in 18 matches – winning 14 and losing just 3.

Brief Scores: IND 170/7 (20 overs) | WI 173/2 (18.3 overs)

