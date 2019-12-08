India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Clouds expected to clear

India won the 1st T20I in Hyderabad by 6 wickets. (AP Photo) India won the 1st T20I in Hyderabad by 6 wickets. (AP Photo)

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Clouds are expected to hover over Thiruvananthapuram, where India will take on West Indies for the second match of their ongoing three-match T20I series, in the first half of the day but these clouds are expected to move away in the afternoon.

The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host only its second T20I on Sunday. The only T20I played at this venue was in 2017 when India beat New Zealand by six runs in a rain-curtailed clash.

The temperature is expected to be between 25 and 30 degrees Centigrade in the evening.

Pitch Report: Another high scoring encounter can be expected in the 2nd T20I, with 416 runs having been scored in 38.4 overs on Friday.

“This is going to be a pitch where lots of runs can be expected. Even with likely rains, the pitch will favour the batsmen,” the pitch curator was quoted as saying by PTI.

Match starts at 7 pm

The Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is in this series. The last match of the series will be played in Mumbai on December 11.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simomns, Keserick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr

