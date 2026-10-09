India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: IND eye 2-0 lead over Windies in Ranchi; Toss soon

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live: IND take on WI in Ranchi on Friday. (BCCI)

India will look to extend their dominance in the five-match T20I series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. The hosts lead 1-0 after a clinical eight-wicket win in Lucknow, where captain Shreyas Iyer produced a stunning unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls to power India past the target of 172 with 32 balls to spare.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Scorecard

The bowlers had set up that win, restricting West Indies to 171 with debutant Naman Dhir starring with three wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two each. The spotlight now falls on India’s opening combination, with Sanju Samson under pressure after a lean run that has produced scores of 9, 7, 2 and 11 in his last four innings. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who impressed during India’s Asian Games campaign, is waiting in the wings and could slot in at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma.

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West Indies, meanwhile, will need a far more collective effort after only Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford made meaningful contributions in Lucknow. The visitors will also be wary of the Ranchi surface, which tends to favour spinners as the game progresses.

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Live Updates Oct 9, 2026 05:56 PM IST India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Updates: Squads India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav. West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson. Oct 9, 2026 05:52 PM IST India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Updates: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to Indian Express's live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a commanding eight-wicket win in Lucknow, where captain Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls. The hosts will look to carry that momentum forward, while West Indies need a much-improved showing to level the series. The spotlight is also on India's opening combination, with Sanju Samson under pressure. Stay tuned for all the live action as we bring you updates from Ranchi! Oct 9, 2026 05:51 PM IST India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Updates: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to Indian Express's live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a commanding eight-wicket win in Lucknow, where captain Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls. The hosts will look to carry that momentum forward, while West Indies need a much-improved showing to level the series. The spotlight is also on India's opening combination, with Sanju Samson under pressure. Stay tuned for all the live action as we bring you updates from Ranchi!