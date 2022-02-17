India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International on Friday.

The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far.

After being outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in its favourite T20 format, especially after a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. But they hardly managed to trouble the hosts in the first T20I here on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

Another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full time captain for Team India.

IND vs WI T20 Squad:

India Squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad for T20 series: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

When is India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I?

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022.

What Time does IND vs WI 2nd T20I begin?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6.30 PM

What are the venues for IND vs WI 2nd T20I?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played in Kolkata, India.

How To watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I live on Star Sports, Hotstar.