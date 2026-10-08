India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Online

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: IND will lock horns with WI. (Surjeet Yadav/ CREIMAS for BCCI)

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the second of the five-match T20I series on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The hosts have already won the first T20I.

Shreyas Iyer’s century powered India to a win in the first game. The hosts’ batting had a decent outing, although India lost a couple of early wickets. Iyer and Ishan Kishan’s partnership did the job. Iyer has shown his full range of shots throughout the innings.

On the other hand, India’s bowling restricted West Indies to a total of 171 thanks to Naman Dhir and other spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who did a tidy job. From the West Indies perspective, both batting and bowling departments have looked lacklustre.