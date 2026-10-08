India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Online

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: The Indian Express gives all the live streaming details of India taking on West Indies in the 2nd T20I

By: Sports Desk
3 min readOct 8, 2026 07:12 PM IST
IND vs WIIndia vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: IND will lock horns with WI. (Surjeet Yadav/ CREIMAS for BCCI)
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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the second of the five-match T20I series on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The hosts have already won the first T20I.

Shreyas Iyer’s century powered India to a win in the first game. The hosts’ batting had a decent outing, although India lost a couple of early wickets. Iyer and Ishan Kishan’s partnership did the job. Iyer has shown his full range of shots throughout the innings.

On the other hand, India’s bowling restricted West Indies to a total of 171 thanks to Naman Dhir and other spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who did a tidy job. From the West Indies perspective, both batting and bowling departments have looked lacklustre.

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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I livestreaming details

When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Take Place?

The 2nd T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Friday, October 9.

What Time Will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

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Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Online in India?

The 2nd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.

India And West Indies Squads

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India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.

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