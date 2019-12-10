India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Windies beat IND by 8 wickets

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd T20 Highlights: West Indies registered a convincing win by 8 wickets to level the series at 1-1 with the final T20I to be played at Wankhede stadium. as Lendl Simmons slammed an unbeaten on 67 while Nicholas Pooran’s finished the job at the end with a quickfire 34.
Earlier, on a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going as India ended with 170 on the board. In India’s innings the last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and they did not really get the finish they were looking for. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 21 balls.
Scroll down for all the highlights-
Highlights
A convincing win for West Indies as they win the game two by 8 wickets. Simmons unbeaten on 67 and the series is tied at 1-1 now with the final T20I to be played at Wankhede stadium. India also did not help their cause with some poor outfielding. Earlier, on a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going as India ended with 170 on the board. In India's innings the last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and they did not really get the finish they were looking for. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 21 balls.
India in T20Is since Jan 2018:
Batting 1st (16 mat): 8 wins & 8 losses
Batting 2nd (18 mat): 14 wins & 3 losses (One NR)
Pooran slams Bhuvi with a stunning shot over long leg. Just 3 more needed.
This time he whacks Chahar over long-off. Stunning batting this as he moves to 64 not out. This is Windies game to lose now. Very difficult for India to stage a comeback from hereon. Simmons has played a magical innings after being dropped at the start of the innings. WI 154/2 in 17 ovs | West Indies need 17 runs in 18 balls
Pooran slices it high up in the air, Iyer charges from long on to grab the ball but fails to even get a hand on it. 29 runs have been scored by Windies in the last two overs. The game is slipping away from Team India with Pooran (18) looking very dangerous. WI 147/2 | West Indies need 24 runs in 19 balls
Three boundaries from that Bhuvneshwar over - two from Pooran, one from Simmons. 29 runs from 24 balls needed for the visitors. WI-142/2 after 16 ovs
FIFTY! Lendl Simmons brings up his 6th T20I half-century with a six. First 50+ score for Lendl Simmons in T20Is since 82* vs Ind in WT20 2016 semifinal.
His scores in the interim: 0 0 19 1 1 4* 1 6 17* 15 7 2
Jadeja sends the dangerous Hetmyer (23) back to the pavilion as Kohli takes a stunner. It cannot get any better than this. Pooran has joined Simmons (46) in the middle for Windies. WI 113/2 after 14 ovs WATCH:
If its in the arc then its out of the park- Hetmyer swears by it and lofts Jadeja for a huge six. It was shortish in length and no second invitation for the batsman. Is the dew coming into play now?
Lendl Simmons v Spinners in T20Is - Strike Rate
Spinning Away - 151.0
Spinning Into - 96.0
Simmons will prefer the stock ball from Chahal & Jadeja taking the ball away from him. Jadeja's arm ball & Chahal's googly would be the go to delivery against the right-hander.
SIX! Welcome to the crease Jadeja, says Hetmyer as he hits a big sweep over midwicket for his first six of the night. WI- 91/1 (12). Remember, Shimron Hetmyer strikes at 9.23 runs per over when the balls spins into him in T20Is compared to 7.00 runs per over against the ones spinning away.
Stumped! The dangerous Lewis departs for 40 as India get their first breakthrough. Finally Sundar gets a wicket. Great stumping by pant...his hands only moved forward after collecting ball. West Indies 73/1 in 9.5 overs
Jadeja of all people makes a silly mistake at point and the ball rolls away to the boundary! If this goes on then it can be more humiliating than a loss. Sundar, Pant and now Jadeja. WI- 71/0 after 9 ovs
For the first time in 11 T20 Internationals in 2019, West Indies have not lost a wicket in the "Powerplay." Meanwhile, India challenge a LBW call against Evin Lewis but the replays confirm that the impact was outside the off stump, they lose their review. WI- 59/0 after 8 ovs
Eight runs from the Chahal over and West Indies have brought up their fifty runs with Lewis looking good, Simmons playing second fiddle. WI- 51/0 after 7 overs
Evin Lewis gets down on his knees and slog sweeps off his pads for a six over backward square leg. Easy stuff for him this and Chahal needs to get it fuller.
Washington Sundar with the reverse cup drops Simmons who mistimed it awfully. 2 balls later Pant is the culprit as Lewis edged one back to the keeper. India's fielding is going from bad to worse. WI- 26/0 after 5 ovs
Lewis smashes the first ball of Chahar's second over for four. A cracking shot for Four. 4- Again back to back boundaries by Lewis. Chahar is under pressure. WI- 19/0 after 3 ovs
Simmons and Lewis are out in the middle. Simmons on strike and Deepak Chahar will open the attack Five of the first over with Lendl Simmons being lured into a pull off the final ball. The ball takes the edge of his bat and flies over the slips for a boundary. WI- 5/0 after 1 over
On a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going, but will India be able to defend 170 and clinch the series win? Last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and India did not really get the finish they were looking for as they are restricted to 170/7. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 22 balls.
Pace off again and Washington sundar hits it straight back to Cottrell. And he erupts into this trademark celebration. last 21 balls 23 runs 2 wickets | IND- 167/7 in 19.4 ovs.
Bowled! Williams has another, Jadeja's off stump is uprooted. Once again it was the slower ball which allows Williams to end his spell with a wicket. IND- 164/6 after 19 ovs
India’s batting has been below par. They have read the pitch wrong. Only looking for sixes and fours is not the way to bat first in T20 cricket. Chasing targets isn't a issue, but batting first, IND tend to really struggle. Win or lose this match, the approach has been very dicey. Lets see how much they get in the last two over. IND 156/5 after 18 ovs
India 144/5. Iyer can only get the toe end of the bat to a ball from Walsh. Ball loops up to come down for an easy catch for King. Sundar and Jadeja can both hit lusty blows. Who is India's No.7 today? Jadeja it is.
Pant gets into the next gear. He is on 22 off 13 balls. How much will India be targetting? 200 not out of the equation if these two can fire. Helmet's off for Iyer as Walsh comes back to bowl his last over. And starts off with a wide.
Pant and Iyer are setting themselves up for a final push in the last 5 overs. Shivam Dube's innings had given this innings considerable momentum, and Pant looked to take over from him. But with Kohli's wicket, West Indies have managed to peg the hosts back a bit.
Kesrick Williams gets Kohli out. And there's no notebook celebration this time. Williams puts his finger on his lips as teammates gather round him. Kohli is out for 19 off 17 balls. The crowd is silenced as the skipper walks back. Shreyas Iyer joins Pant.
The ball was on a good length area and Kohli made just enough room which enbaled him to get a thick edge despite not connnecting properly. The ball races past the keeper and into the ropes. IND- 112/3 after 12 ovs
Most Runs In T20Is Kohli - 2563* Rohit - 2562
Pant arrives and does it in style with a beautiful inside out drive over long-on. Risabh Pant has not been booed or made to feel unwelcome as I feared. The crowd did show some maturity there though bitterly disappointed that their local boy isn't playing.
That was a great full stretch by Kohli running fast...any other batsman wouldn't have done that and probably would have been runout.
Couple of deliveries after getting to his half century, a few seconds after Pollard misjudged a catch at long on, Dube's innings comes to an end. Fine outing for him, even though he threw it away there with a rush of blood. IND- 97/3
MAIDEN FIFTY!
2nd T20I: Fifty for Shivam Dube off 27 balls, his first in international cricket
India 93/2 in 10 overs.
SIX! Another short ball to Dube and another maximum over square-leg! But he is not done yet and hits 2 more massive sixes off Pollard and he's got the crowd going now. This is great batting. Shivam Dube 's sixes today look eerily similar to Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against England. So far so good
Rohit departs while innovating on a cutter from Holder. He departs for 15. IND- 56/2 in 7.4 ovs
Rohit Sharma last 3 T20Is:
2(6), 8(10), 15(18)
Back-to-back boundaries for Dube as he gets the measure of Holder. Smashes one over mid-wicket for a huge hit and then backs away and hits one past mid-wicket again. Superb stuff, he is finally justifying the move to send him up. IND- 55/1
A decent start for Team India despite losing the wicket of KL Rahul. Will we see some big hitting from here? The pitch, however, does seem two-paced here in Trivandrum. Should Dube have been experimented for No. 4 Position and Not for 3? IND- 42/1 after 6 ovs
Its a good move to bring in Shivam Dube at 3 - gives team the freedom to experiment with batting order and should bring him some confidence as he has not had a decent hit with the bat in the lower order. Let's see how he fares.
KL Rahul tries to go after the bowler, but gets out caught for 11 at deep backward square leg. Went for the big hit but the left-arm spinner made the minor adjustment by slowing down the pace. Rahul falls to Pierre for the second time in this series It's Shivam Dube at number three tonight! IND- 24/1
KL Rahul beats the off-side trap and plays the square-cut to find his first boundary of the night! Pierre is punished for dropping it short. Seven runs from the over and IND- 19/0 after 2 overs
A boundary in the first over.Poor start from Cottrell as he drifts down leg, failing to control the swing, and all Rohit has to do is get some bat and no chance for the fielder at long leg. The 5 wides on the ball before piles up the misery. IND- 12/0 after 1 over
Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma are out in the middle. Rohit is on strike. Sheldon Cottrell will open the attack! HERE WE GO- And a single to begin the innings, Rohit is off the mark.