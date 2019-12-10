Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Windies beat IND by 8 wickets

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Highlights: On a not so easy pitch for batting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going, but will India were unable to defend 170.

By: Sports Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: December 10, 2019 4:44:47 pm
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Highlights: India batted first. (File Photo)

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd T20 Highlights: West Indies registered a convincing win by 8 wickets to level the series at 1-1 with the final T20I to be played at Wankhede stadium. as Lendl Simmons slammed an unbeaten on 67 while Nicholas Pooran’s finished the job at the end with a quickfire 34.

Earlier, on a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going as India ended with 170 on the board. In India’s innings the last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and they did not really get the finish they were looking for. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 21 balls.

    22:30 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Windies win by 8 wickets

    A convincing win for West Indies as they win the game two by 8 wickets. Simmons unbeaten on 67 and the series is tied at 1-1 now with the final T20I to be played at Wankhede stadium. India also did not help their cause with some poor outfielding. Earlier, on a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going as India ended with 170 on the board. In India's innings the last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and they did not really get the finish they were looking for. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 21 balls.

    India in T20Is since Jan 2018:
    Batting 1st (16 mat): 8 wins & 8 losses
    Batting 2nd (18 mat): 14 wins & 3 losses (One NR)

    22:27 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Too easy for West Indies

    Pooran slams Bhuvi with a stunning shot over long leg. Just 3 more needed. 

    22:21 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Simmons on fire

    This time he whacks Chahar over long-off. Stunning batting this as he moves to 64 not out. This is Windies game to lose now. Very difficult for India to stage a comeback from hereon. Simmons has played a magical innings after being dropped at the start of the innings. WI 154/2 in 17 ovs | West Indies need 17 runs in 18 balls

    22:17 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Half a chance again


    Pooran slices it high up in the air, Iyer charges from long on to grab the ball but fails to even get a hand on it. 29 runs have been scored by Windies in the last two overs. The game is slipping away from Team India with Pooran (18) looking very dangerous. WI 147/2 | West Indies need 24 runs in 19 balls

    22:15 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Windies going big

    Three boundaries from that Bhuvneshwar over - two from Pooran, one from Simmons. 29 runs from 24 balls needed for the visitors. WI-142/2 after 16 ovs

    22:10 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    FIFTY! Lendl Simmons

    FIFTY! Lendl Simmons brings up his 6th T20I half-century with a six. First 50+ score for Lendl Simmons in T20Is since 82* vs Ind in WT20 2016 semifinal.

    His scores in the interim: 0 0 19 1 1 4* 1 6 17* 15 7 2

    22:07 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Kohli takes a stunner

    Jadeja sends the dangerous Hetmyer (23) back to the pavilion as Kohli takes a stunner. It cannot get any better than this. Pooran has joined Simmons (46) in the middle for Windies. WI 113/2 after 14 ovs WATCH:

    22:02 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Hetmyer slams Jadeja

    If its in the arc then its out of the park- Hetmyer swears by it and lofts Jadeja for a huge six. It was shortish in length and no second invitation for the batsman. Is the dew coming into play now?

    21:56 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    STAT ATTACK

    Lendl Simmons v Spinners in T20Is - Strike Rate

    Spinning Away - 151.0
    Spinning Into - 96.0

    Simmons will prefer the stock ball from Chahal & Jadeja taking the ball away from him. Jadeja's arm ball & Chahal's googly would be the go to delivery against the right-hander.

    21:55 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Huge SIX!

    SIX! Welcome to the crease Jadeja, says Hetmyer as he hits a big sweep over midwicket for his first six of the night. WI- 91/1 (12). Remember, Shimron Hetmyer strikes at 9.23 runs per over when the balls spins into him in T20Is compared to 7.00 runs per over against the ones spinning away.

    21:45 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    WICKET! Lewis departs

    Stumped! The dangerous Lewis departs for 40 as India get their first breakthrough. Finally Sundar gets a wicket. Great stumping by pant...his hands only moved forward after collecting ball. West Indies 73/1 in 9.5 overs

    21:40 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Poor fielding from India

    Jadeja of all people makes a silly mistake at point and the ball rolls away to the boundary! If this goes on then it can be more humiliating than a loss. Sundar, Pant and now Jadeja.  WI- 71/0 after 9 ovs

    21:38 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    WI in command after Powerplay

    For the first time in 11 T20 Internationals in 2019, West Indies have not lost a wicket in the "Powerplay." Meanwhile, India challenge a LBW call against Evin Lewis but the replays confirm that the impact was outside the off stump, they lose their review. WI- 59/0 after 8 ovs

    21:33 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Fifty up for Windies

    Eight runs from the Chahal over and West Indies have brought up their fifty runs with Lewis looking good, Simmons playing second fiddle. WI- 51/0 after 7 overs

    21:32 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    SIXXX

    Evin Lewis gets down on his knees and slog sweeps off his pads for a six over backward square leg. Easy stuff for him this and Chahal needs to get it fuller.

    21:27 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Dropped! 2 in 1 over

    Washington Sundar with the reverse cup drops Simmons who mistimed it awfully. 2 balls later Pant is the culprit as Lewis edged one back to the keeper. India's fielding is going from bad to worse. WI- 26/0 after 5 ovs

    21:13 (IST)08 Dec 2019

    Lewis smashes the first ball of Chahar's second over for four. A cracking shot for Four. 4- Again back to back boundaries by Lewis. Chahar is under pressure. WI- 19/0 after 3 ovs

    21:03 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    BACK LIVE

    Simmons and Lewis are out in the middle. Simmons on strike and Deepak Chahar will open the attack Five of the first over with Lendl Simmons being lured into a pull off the final ball. The ball takes the edge of his bat and flies over the slips for a boundary. WI- 5/0 after 1 over

    20:47 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Innings Break

    On a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going, but will India be able to defend 170 and clinch the series win? Last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs  for the loss of 3 wickets and India did not really get the finish they were looking for as they are restricted to 170/7.  Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 22 balls.

    20:43 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Wicket! Sundar departs

    Pace off again and Washington sundar hits it straight back to Cottrell. And he erupts into this trademark celebration. last 21 balls 23 runs 2 wickets | IND- 167/7 in 19.4 ovs.

    20:40 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    WICKET! Jadeja falls

    Bowled! Williams has another, Jadeja's off stump is uprooted. Once again it was the slower ball which allows Williams to end his spell with a wicket. IND- 164/6 after 19 ovs

    20:39 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    IND aim for final flourish

    India’s batting has been below par. They have read the pitch wrong. Only looking for sixes and fours is not the way to bat first in T20 cricket. Chasing targets isn't a issue, but batting first, IND tend to really struggle. Win or lose this match, the approach has been very dicey. Lets see how much they get in the last two over. IND 156/5 after 18 ovs

    20:25 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Iyer out

    India 144/5. Iyer can only get the toe end of the bat to a ball from Walsh. Ball loops up to come down for an easy catch for King. Sundar and Jadeja can both hit lusty blows. Who is India's No.7 today? Jadeja it is.

    20:23 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    IND 144/4 after 16 overs

    Pant gets into the next gear. He is on 22 off 13 balls. How much will India be targetting? 200 not out of the equation if these two can fire. Helmet's off for Iyer as Walsh comes back to bowl his last over. And starts off with a wide.

    20:19 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Last 5 overs

    Pant and Iyer are setting themselves up for a final push in the last 5 overs. Shivam Dube's innings had given this innings considerable momentum, and Pant looked to take over from him. But with Kohli's wicket, West Indies have managed to peg the hosts back a bit.

    20:10 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Kohli out

    Kesrick Williams gets Kohli out. And there's no notebook celebration this time. Williams puts his finger on his lips as teammates gather round him. Kohli is out for 19 off 17 balls. The crowd is silenced as the skipper walks back. Shreyas Iyer joins Pant.

    20:06 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Edged and 4

    The ball was on a good length area and Kohli made just enough room which enbaled him to get a thick edge despite not connnecting properly. The ball races past the keeper and into the ropes. IND- 112/3 after 12 ovs

    Most Runs In T20Is Kohli - 2563* Rohit - 2562

    20:03 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Pant on the charge

    Pant arrives and does it in style with a beautiful inside out drive over long-on. Risabh Pant has not been booed or made to feel unwelcome as I feared. The crowd did show some maturity there though bitterly disappointed that their local boy isn't playing.

    19:59 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Kohli survives

    That was a great full stretch by Kohli running fast...any other batsman wouldn't have done that and probably would have been runout.

    19:56 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    WICKET! Shivam Dube is gone

    Couple of deliveries after getting to his half century, a few seconds after Pollard misjudged a catch at long on, Dube's innings comes to an end. Fine outing for him, even though he threw it away there with a rush of blood. IND- 97/3

    19:55 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Fifty for Dube

    MAIDEN FIFTY!

    2nd T20I: Fifty for Shivam Dube off 27 balls, his first in international cricket

    India 93/2 in 10 overs.

    19:50 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    SIXXXXXXX

    SIX! Another short ball to Dube and another maximum over square-leg! But he is not done yet  and hits 2 more massive sixes off Pollard and he's got the crowd going now.  This is great batting. Shivam Dube 's sixes today look eerily similar to Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against England. So far so good

    19:41 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    WICKET! Rohit is gone

    Rohit departs while innovating on a cutter from Holder. He departs for 15. IND-  56/2  in 7.4 ovs  

    Rohit Sharma last 3 T20Is:

    2(6), 8(10), 15(18)

    19:39 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Dube dealing in 4s, 6s

    Back-to-back boundaries for Dube as he gets the measure of Holder. Smashes one over mid-wicket for a huge hit and then backs away and hits one past mid-wicket again. Superb stuff, he is finally justifying the move to send him up. IND- 55/1

    19:35 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Powerplay Over

    A decent start for Team India despite losing the wicket of KL Rahul. Will we see some big hitting from here? The pitch, however, does seem two-paced here in Trivandrum. Should Dube have been experimented for No. 4 Position and Not for 3? IND- 42/1 after 6 ovs

    19:23 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Shivam Dube at 3

    Its a good move to bring in Shivam Dube at 3 - gives team the freedom to experiment with batting order and should bring him some confidence as he has not had a decent hit with the bat in the lower order. Let's see how he fares.

    19:19 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    WICKET! KL Rahul

    KL Rahul tries to go after the bowler, but gets out caught for 11 at deep backward square leg. Went for the big hit but the left-arm spinner made the minor adjustment by slowing down the pace. Rahul falls to Pierre for the second time in this series It's Shivam Dube at number three tonight! IND- 24/1

    19:12 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Cracking from KL Rahul

    KL Rahul beats the off-side trap and plays the square-cut to find his first boundary of the night! Pierre is punished for dropping it short. Seven runs from the over and IND- 19/0 after 2 overs

    19:08 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Boundary to begin

    A boundary in the first over.Poor start from Cottrell as he drifts down leg, failing to control the swing, and all Rohit has to do is get some bat and no chance for the fielder at long leg. The 5 wides on the ball before piles up the misery. IND- 12/0 after 1 over

    19:02 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Let's Play

    Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma are out in the middle. Rohit is on strike. Sheldon Cottrell will open the attack! HERE WE GO- And a single to begin the innings, Rohit is off the mark.

    India vs West Indies

    Squads-

    India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

    West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford

