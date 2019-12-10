India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Windies beat IND by 8 wickets

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Highlights: India batted first. (File Photo) India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Highlights: India batted first. (File Photo)

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd T20 Highlights: West Indies registered a convincing win by 8 wickets to level the series at 1-1 with the final T20I to be played at Wankhede stadium. as Lendl Simmons slammed an unbeaten on 67 while Nicholas Pooran’s finished the job at the end with a quickfire 34.



Earlier, on a not so easy pitch for battting, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant got going as India ended with 170 on the board. In India’s innings the last 24 balls resulted in only 26 runs for the loss of 3 wickets and they did not really get the finish they were looking for. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 of 21 balls.

Scroll down for all the highlights-