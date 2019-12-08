India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India look to wrap up the series. (Source: PTI) India look to wrap up the series. (Source: PTI)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India will look to wrap up the series as they take on West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram today.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

Virat Kohli’s side will look for an improved show in the bowling and fielding departments to match their stupendous batting performance on Sunday.

On Friday, India beat the visitors comfortably by six wickets in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts had claimed the season’s first T20 series win at home last month, beating Bangladesh 2-1.

India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International on Friday night as they chased down a challenging 207 for 5, posted by the Windies, in 18.4 overs.

A win on Sunday will not only help India seal their second series in the shortest format but also give them a chance to tests the fringe players as they continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Nicholas Pooran

Dream 11: Nicolas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard (VC), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sheldon Cottrell

