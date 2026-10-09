India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11: Samson in spotlight as Sooryavanshi waits

After a dominant display in the opening match in Lucknow, India will aim to extend their unbeaten run as they face West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

Captain Shreyas Iyer played his best knock yet in T20Is and, as captain, smashed a career-best 102 not out in a 172-run chase against the Windies. The focus, however, will remain on wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter is facing a race against time in order to fortify his spot at the top of the order. Breathing down his neck is the teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was back on the bench again after the Asian Games triumph.