India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I

India will aim to seal the three-match series on Sunday (Source: AP Photo) India will aim to seal the three-match series on Sunday (Source: AP Photo)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After winning the first T20I in Hyderabad, Team India will aim to seal the three-match series when they take on the West Indies in the second T20I at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday. [READ PREVIEW]

On Friday, Virat Kohli’s brilliant knock helped India register their highest-ever successful run-chase in T20Is as they chased down the 208-run target with six wickets in hand. Kohli finished on 94 not out from just 50 balls to stun West Indies, after the visitors had looked set for victory. K.L. Rahul also contributed with a valuable 62 and provided the team with the much-needed fire power at the top of the order.

When is IND vs WI 2nd T20I?

IND vs WI 2nd T20I is on Sunday, December 8, 2019. This is the second of the three-match series.

Where is IND vs WI 2nd T20I?

IND vs WI 2nd T20I is at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time is IND vs WI 2nd T20I?

IND vs WI 2nd T20I is at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I on TV?

IND vs WI 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I live online?

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

