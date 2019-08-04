India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Ind vs WI Live Score: India aim to seal series

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the second T20I at Fort Lauderhill in Florida, USA against the West Indies on Sunday. India won the first match of the ongoing three-match series by 4 wickets and 2.4 overs to spare on Saturday, on the back of a superb show by their bowling department. The batting unit had some hiccups but eventually reached the target comfortably.

This match will be played at the same venue where the first T20I was played, and looking at the sticky wicket, a low-scoring contest can be expected again. There was rain in Florida on Saturday evening as well, which will probably not help batsmen either.