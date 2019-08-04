Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Ind vs WI Live Score: India aim to seal serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-2nd-t20-live-cricket-score-online-ind-vs-wi-t20-live-cricket-score-streaming-scorecard-updates-lauderhill-florida-virat-kholi-rohit-sharma-5877717/

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Ind vs WI Live Score: India aim to seal series

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India lead the ongoing three-match series 1-0 after winning by 4 wickets on Saturday.

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Live: India won the first T20I by 4 wickets (AP Photo)

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the second T20I at Fort Lauderhill in Florida, USA against the West Indies on Sunday. India won the first match of the ongoing three-match series by 4 wickets and 2.4 overs to spare on Saturday, on the back of a superb show by their bowling department. The batting unit had some hiccups but eventually reached the target comfortably.

This match will be played at the same venue where the first T20I was played, and looking at the sticky wicket, a low-scoring contest can be expected again. There was rain in Florida on Saturday evening as well, which will probably not help batsmen either.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Updates

Hello and welcome

Welcome to our coverage of the 2nd T20I from Florida. India will seal the series if they win today. West Indies need to come up with a win to keep the series alive. Their bowling was a bright spot for them in their defeat on Saturday. Kieron Pollar and Sunil Narine, brought back into the side, were both in fine form. Could the 'home team' build on these positives to beat Virat Kohli's boys today? Toss in 10 more minutes.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar

West Indies (From): John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Stream of Ind vs WI Match?
2 Irfan Pathan leaves J&K due to security issues, cricket trials postponed
3 Steve Smith hits another ton, sixth in his last 10 Ashes innings