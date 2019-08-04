India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Match

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: India outclassed West Indies in the first T20I of the series beating them by four wickets with 16 balls to spare. Except for Kieron Pollard, no West Indies batsman applied himself in the middle. They went for big shots but ended up losing far too many wickets they could afford to, registering their fourth-lowest T20I total. If the second T20I is played on the same pitch, the Caribbean batsmen will look to post a total in excess of 120 and not go haywire from ball one.

Both the teams are expected to go ingot the second T20I with a similar playing eleven. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Chahar are the two cricketers in the squad who are yet to make their T20I debut. Manish Pandey was picked ahead of Iyer and KL Rahul in the first T20I and shared a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli after Rishabh Pant’s wicket. Shikhar Dhawan got out for just one run on Saturday. However, he is likely to play in the second game as well.

Dream11 picks: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell

Predicted XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas