India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Vizag Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Will there be rain at Vizag today?

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 2nd ODI, Vizag Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: The India vs West Indies ODI series, which comprises three matches, has already seen India losing the first match at Chennai and now to keep the series alive, Virat Kohli-led team India will leave no stone unturned in making it 1-1 before the final on December 21. The West Indian side beat India comprehensively in the first ODI by 8 wickets.

Now India, the number 2 ODI side, will have to pull up their socks against a side which is seven spots lower to them. But the way Windies batsmen like Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have exposed the loopholes in India’s bowling line-up, Virat Kohli will surely bring back Yuzvendra Chahal to pair up with Kuldeep Yadav.

Fielding has also been India’s worry. The frequency of catches being dropped has definitely increased and India leaked runs in overthrows as well on Sunday. The fight shown by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant must have instilled great hope in Kohli.

Weather:

If the Accuweather is to believe, there is a big relief for the cricket fans as there is no chance of rain in the afternoon in Vizag. In the evening and in the night, though, it will remain partly cloudy. The match will kickstart sharp at 1.30 pm IST and will be aired live on official broadcast channels.

Pitch report:

The Vizag pitch is generally a good batting track and the bounce is even. So the batsmen can afford to play their shots on the rise, something that they couldn’t do in Chennai as the ball was sticking to the surface. Both the teams would want to bat second.

Head to Head:

Total Matches: 129

India Won: 62

West Indies Won: 63

Tied: 2

No Result: 4

Probable Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

