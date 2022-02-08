India vs West Indies 2nd ODI probable XI: KL Rahul returns for India; WI might field same team

India will take on West Indies in the 2nd match of the three-match series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on Wednesday as focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul’s batting position on his return from a short break. Rahul might replace Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. Except that India will probably field the same team as the last match. Although, if Rahul prefers to bat in the middle order, then newcomer Deepak Hooda may have to sit this one out.

Interestingly, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, had a light training session on Tuesday evening after recovering and completing their isolation period. However, it is highly unlikely that they will be straight away drafted into the playing XI for the second ODI.

West Indies, meanwhile, might remain unchanged even though the explosive all-rounder Odean Smith is an option for them. Among the batters, the West Indies also have Nkrumah Bonner in the reserves.

In the first match, the India spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran riot as they shot out West Indies for a meagre 176 as the hosts recorded an easy six-wicket win. The team management is unlikely to make any changes to the bowling attack. Although, it remains to be seen if one of the two tweakers is dropped and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is also waiting in the wings, makes his way into the playing XI.

Probable lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul/Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabien Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach