INDvWI 2nd ODI: West Indies aim to seal series as India seek to survive

After going down in the first ODI by eight wickets, hosts India will aim to bounce back when they take on a buoyant West Indies in the second encounter in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The visitors, on the other hand, will enter the competition on a confident note and the management will hope for a similar show from their young middle-order to seal the series.

After securing a clean sweep over minnows Afghanistan in their previous 50-overs expedition, a series win against India will definitely elevate Kieron Pollard’s profile from a T20 specialist to an able leader. But for that to happen, the Windies will have to prevent the likes of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli from taking the game away from them.

In the previous encounter at the Chepauk Stadium Sunday, India’s top-order failed to put up a show thats expected of them. However, a rescue act led by Shreyas Iyer and under-fire wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant helped India post 287/8 on the board. But as this piece points out, they failed to take the game away from West Indies. Both got out at the wrong time, Iyer in the 37th over and Pant in the 40th over. Both had time to stretch their innings without taking too many risks.

The slow track combined with the poor bowling display by the hosts led to India’s downfall with Windies chasing down the target with 13 deliveries remaining.

Now as the action shifts from a sluggish pitch to a belter, the score at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is likely to range above 300, and potentially opening the gates for India to include a fifth specialist bowler.

However, India’s bowling, which helped them win several accolades in the longer format, has not been the same in the limited-overs, especially in the absence of World No. 1 Jasprit Bumrah. The biggest reason for the setback in Chennai was the performance of spinners Ravindra Jadeja (0/58 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (0/45 in 10 overs) being rendered ineffective.

Centurions Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer exploited what India failed to, as they stitched a match-winning 218-run partnership helping Windies cruised to a comfortable victory. The duo chose their bowlers perfectly and as a result, debutant Shivam Dube leaked 68 runs in 7.5 overs, indicating that he is certainly a work in progress as far as bowling is concerned.

India also face another challenge if they look to tweak their playing XI considering what they have in their reserves. They have Mayank Agarwal, the reserve opener, who is unlikely to get a chance as Rohit and KL Rahul are set at the top. Then they have Manish Pandey, the reserve middle-order batsman, who is also likely to warm the bench once again, considering Kedhar Jadhav’s handiness with the bat and the ball.

Or will Pandey, with a better range of strokes, be an option instead of Jadhav? If that’s the case, then they will have to go for a specialist fifth bowler, either seamer Shardul Thakur or leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

In either is selected, then the axe may fall on one of the two all-rounders, Dube or Ravindra Jadeja. In that case, Dube is likely to be dropped given Jadeja’s experience in all departments is a necessity. However, it is a well-known fact that Jadeja struggles on good batting surfaces, which creates a case for Chahal’s conventional leg-breaks.

For the West Indies, Hetmyer has undoubtedly been one of their key performers and getting his wicket will be the key. West Indies’ pacers were also on the money as Sheldon Cotterell and a fit-again Alzarri Joseph did a good job, both at the beginning and the end of the Indian innings.

Keemo Paul also did his bit and the West Indies pace attack is worthy of being lauded for using a lot of variations, including the slower deliveries, to good effect. But on a true pitch like Visakhapatnam, it will be a different challenge for the pace troika.

TEAMS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

