India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Port of Spain Weather Forecast Today: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Port of Spain Weather Forecast Today, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: After rain washed out the first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Indies, all eyes are now on the second one-dayer which is to be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad today.

As per Accuweather, It will be a partly cloudy day in the morning and the afternoon. But the chances of rainfall lies low – between 20 percent in the early morning hours to going down to 7 percent by the afternoon. So the good news for the cricket lovers is that the weather is expected to remain transparent in the city on Sunday and a full game is expected to take place.

Just been that kind of a day 🌧️🌧️

The Hitman finding some space for fun as he rushed indoors for practice in Trinidad 😁😁 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gBpVe3EOMZ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2019

Team India hit the indoor nets a day before the match as it was raining in the Trinidad on Saturday. BCCI’s official twitter handle posted team’s practice session picture with Rohit Sharma holding an umbrella.

When rain does not play spoilsport – #TeamIndia sweat it out indoors before the 2nd ODI against West Indies #WIvIND 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/8aidzXHmTF — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2019

The first ODI was called off after just 13 overs as rain played spoilsport at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 8. The match was first reduced to 43 overs due to a delayed start and then to 34 overs per side after the rain break. Eventually, only 13 overs could be bowled in the match as it continued to rain in Guyana and umpires deemed that no more play was possible.

Now in the 2nd ODI, a lot of the spotlight will be on the anticipated middle-order audition for Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the ODI side after injury. A few tweaks in the bowling department may also be expected, according to how the pitch looks on Sunday morning. Yuzvendra Chahal, who sat out of the last match, could be brought in place of one of the seamers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.