India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing 11: IND look to maintain consistency in hunt for series win

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India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India will be looking to seal a series win when they face the West Indies in Guwahati for the second ODI. A stunning 139 not out off 88 balls from Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill’s 110 in 108 balls helped India make light work of a target of 296 in the first ODI, winning the match by eight wickets with as many as 50 balls to spare.
Before Kohli and Gill’s show, it was Kuldeep Yadav who led the way in restricting the West Indies below 300 after they got off to a strong start. The spinner returned figures of 4/40. For the second ODI, it remains to be seen if India will keep Mohammed Siraj out in order to give more game time to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy bowled five overs in the first ODI, returning figures of 1/45.
Meanwhile, focus will continue to be on veteran former captain Rohit Sharma’s form. Rohit had provided a strong start to the Indian chase, scoring 32 in 35 balls. He had scored a century in the ODI that he played before that, which ended a period of low scores for him. While Kohli seems to be enjoying a late purple patch in his ODI career, Rohit has been comparitively inconsistent and will be looking to get a big score for himself as well.
West Indies have been dealt a huge blow with first ODI centurion Justin Greaves being ruled out with an injury. They could bring in Jewel Andrew to open, and Sherfane Rutherford as a middle-order reinforcement.
India XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar
West Indies XI: Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie/Vitel Lawes, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph
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