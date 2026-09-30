India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing 11: IND look to maintain consistency in hunt for series win

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: India will be looking to seal a series win when they face the West Indies in Guwahati for the second ODI. A stunning 139 not out off 88 balls from Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill’s 110 in 108 balls helped India make light work of a target of 296 in the first ODI, winning the match by eight wickets with as many as 50 balls to spare.

Before Kohli and Gill’s show, it was Kuldeep Yadav who led the way in restricting the West Indies below 300 after they got off to a strong start. The spinner returned figures of 4/40. For the second ODI, it remains to be seen if India will keep Mohammed Siraj out in order to give more game time to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy bowled five overs in the first ODI, returning figures of 1/45.