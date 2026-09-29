India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

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India will look to seal the three-match series when they face West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both struck centuries in the opener, with Kohli’s knock a particular standout that showcased the freedom he has spoken about in recent months. Gill will be eager to cap his second bilateral series as full-time captain with a trophy.
Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form was another positive from the first game, his sharp turn and drift through the middle overs giving India a wicket-taking option they have long sought. With Hardik Pandya still sidelined, the series remains a testing ground for India’s all-rounder options.
West Indies, ranked tenth, will need a far better showing with both bat and ball to keep the contest alive.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs WI 2nd ODI:
When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?
The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, September 30.
Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?
The first IND vs WI ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?
The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will kick off at 2 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir.
West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.