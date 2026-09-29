India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

Virat Kohli of India and Shubman Gill of India during the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram India on September 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India will look to seal the three-match series when they face West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both struck centuries in the opener, with Kohli’s knock a particular standout that showcased the freedom he has spoken about in recent months. Gill will be eager to cap his second bilateral series as full-time captain with a trophy.

Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form was another positive from the first game, his sharp turn and drift through the middle overs giving India a wicket-taking option they have long sought. With Hardik Pandya still sidelined, the series remains a testing ground for India’s all-rounder options.