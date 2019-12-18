India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI takes place in Visakhapatnam India vs West Indies 2nd ODI takes place in Visakhapatnam

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After suffering a crushing defeat in Chennai, Team India will look to come out with a better performance on all fronts and level the three-match ODI series when they take on the West Indies in the second game at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli’s side will be desperate to avoid a series defeat against a side which is seven spots lower to them. India lost the first ODI where they found themselves wanting on all fronts. After posting a challenging 288-run target on a sluggish MA Chidambaram wicket, the hosts came out with a below par performance in both the bowling and fielding departments and were defeated by eight wickets to concede a 1-0 lead in the series.

When is IND vs WI 2nd ODI?

IND vs WI 2nd ODI is on Sunday, December 18, 2019. This is the second of the three-match series.

Where is IND vs WI 2nd ODI?

IND vs WI 2nd ODI is at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

What time is IND vs WI 2nd ODI?

IND vs WI 2nd ODI is at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI on TV?

IND vs WI 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI live online?

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

