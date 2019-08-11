India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Chris Gayle just seven runs away from glory

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be gearing up for their second one-day international clash with West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday after the first match was abandoned. After whitewashing the T20I series 3-0, India would look to continue their momentum with a win against the Caribbeans. Persistent showers of Guyana aren’t likely to be a spoilsport this time around, but there are still bleak chances of it happening.

India are likely to field the same side, although there might be an inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal in place of pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who went for 27 runs in three overs in first ODI. Meanwhile, West Indies are likely to keep Chris Gayle in their side even after his disastrous 31-ball four-run knock in the first ODI, as he is just seven runs away from being West Indies’ highest ever ODI run-getter surpassing Brian Lara. West Indies will be banking on their in-form opener, Evin Lewis