Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Chris Gayle just seven runs away from gloryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-2nd-odi-live-cricket-score-online-5896351/

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Chris Gayle just seven runs away from glory

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Jason Holder has banked Chris Gayle's experience to get the hosts off to a blazing start

india vs west indies, ind vs wi, ind vs wi live score, ind vs wi 2nd odi, ind vs wi 2nd odi live score, ind vs wi 2nd odi live cricket score, live cricket streaming, sony ten 1, sony ten 3, sony ten 1 live streaming, sony ten 3 live streaming, sony ten 1 live, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, india vs west indies live score, sony liv, india vs west indies odi live score, india vswest indies live streaming
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be gearing up for their second one-day international clash with West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday after the first match was abandoned. After whitewashing the T20I series 3-0, India would look to continue their momentum with a win against the Caribbeans. Persistent showers of Guyana aren’t likely to be a spoilsport this time around, but there are still bleak chances of it happening.

India are likely to field the same side, although there might be an inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal in place of pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who went for 27 runs in three overs in first ODI. Meanwhile, West Indies are likely to keep Chris Gayle in their side even after his disastrous 31-ball four-run knock in the first ODI, as he is just seven runs away from being West Indies’ highest ever ODI run-getter surpassing Brian Lara. West Indies will be banking on their in-form opener, Evin Lewis

Live Blog

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android