IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli’s record-breaking hundred takes India 1-0 up

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Result: India beat West Indies comfortable by 59 runs (D/L method) to win the second one-day international (ODI) in Port of Spain on Monday. Indian captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a record-breaking 42nd hundred to help his side set a target of 280. However, the target was revised to 270 in 46 overs after rain interrupted play in the second half. But the Windies once again failed to capitalise on a set platform and went on to lose the game by 59 runs.

Toss: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. The Men In Blue fielded an unchanged playing XI, while West Indies made one change, bringing in Oshane Thomas in place of Fabian Allen, who is unfit.

First Innings: After Shikhar Dhawan fell early it was Kohli who came into bat in the fourth ball of the innings. Rohit Sharma also struggled to rotate the strike and played the second fiddle, before he was removed by Roston Chase. Playing aggressively from the start he went on to score 120 off 125 balls, which including 14 boundaries and one six. The Indian skipper was well supported by Shreyas Iyer, who struck the third half-century of his career and shared a 125-run partnership with Kohli for the fourth wicket. The hosts came back strongly in the last 10 overs to peg back the Indians with some clever bowling display. Comfortably placed at 212/3, the Men In Blue could only add 67 runs for the loss of four wickets in the last 10 overs.

Second Innings: In reply, Evin Lewis was the only batsman to show some steel, stroking his way to 65 off 80 balls. Once again what hurt the home team was losing wickets at regular intervals and bad shot selections. The game evenly poised till the 34th over after which West Indies went down from 172/4 to 182/8 in the 37th overs. These wickets going into the space of four overs did not help at all. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-fer which included a fantastic return catch was the pick of the bowlers. Brief spells of rain hampered the game and the second innings was reduced to 46 overs with 270 being the revised target.

Scorecards: IND- 279/7 (50.0) | WI-209/9 (41.4)