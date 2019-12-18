India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India take on West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday (Source: AP) India take on West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday (Source: AP)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Virat Kohli’s side will hope to get their bowling combination right as India take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, after failing to stop them from executing a perfect chase in Chennai in the first ODI.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be looking to wrap the three-match series after India’s poor bowling saw them struggle to defend 287 on a slow track. With the par-score at the ACA-VDCA stadium here set to be in the 320-plus range, a fifth specialist bowling option could be mulled upon considering the plight the hosts faced in the last game with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope beautifully planning the chase with their respective hundreds.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates

TEAMS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Probable Playing XI

India: Rahul, Rohit, Virat (C), Iyer, Pant (WK), Jadhav, Dube/Chahal, Jadeja ,Kuldeep, Shami and Chahar,

West Indies: Hope (WK), King/Lewis, Hetmyer, Chase, Pooran, Pollard (C), Holder, Shepherd, Cottrell, Walsh and Paul,

Dream XI:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd