India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs WI Match

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: After rain played spoilsport in India’s return to ODI cricket following World Cup exit in the semifinals, Virat Kohli-led side move to the second ODI against West Indies, scheduled to take place at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday. (PREVIEW)

While Virat Kohli is 19 runs away from breaking Javed Miandad’s 26-year-old record of being the highest run-scorer against Windies in ODIs. Chris Gayle is seven runs away from breaking Brian Lara’s record of most runs in ODIs for West Indies.

According to the weather forecasts, it is not expected to rain in Trinidad on Sunday. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius at noon.

The first ODI between the two sides was called off after the hosts made 54/1 in 13 overs. The match was first reduced to 34-over-a-side, but was later abandoned after a second rain interruption on Thursday.

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match was called off after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat. The other opener Chris Gayle was out in the 11th over after scoring 4 off 31 deliveries in an agonisingly slow knock. He had come into the match 12 runs short of Brian Lara’s 10,405 ODI runs, the most by a West Indies batsman.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas

Dream 11 team for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli(c), Carlos Brathwaite (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kemar Roach.