India vs West Indies ODI, T20I Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

India vs West Indies 2022, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: India’s limited-overs squad selection for the upcoming home assignments against the West Indies marked the return of an old template, wrist-spin taking centre-stage again. The Indian team, who were whitewashed by the South Africans 3-0 in the Rainbow Nation will look to erase the harsh memories of that tour with a series win against the West Indies who are on a high after beating England 3-2 in a 5-match T20I series last month.

After a long hiatus, Kuldeep Yadav is back to the 50-over fold to pair up with Yuzvendra Chahal, while Ravichandran Ashwin hasn’t been included either in the ODI squad or for the T20Is. Rohit Sharma has recovered from his hamstring injury to lead India in the series. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested and Ravindra Jadeja has been undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury.

West Indies has named a 16-member squad to be led by Kieron Pollard, which is the same team that faced England in the home contest. Shimron Hetmyer was left out of the squad on fitness grounds once again. Earlier this month, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons had expressed unhappiness at Hetmyer’s attitude towards physical fitness.

SCHEDULE

India and West will face off each other in three ODIs and three T20Is. All the 3 ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on February 6, 9, 11 at 1.30 PM IST while all the T20Is will take place in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on February 16, 18, 20 at 7.30 PM IST. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), which will be hosting the three ODIs, has already stated that the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the current COVID-19 situation. The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has given permission to allow 75% crowd for the three T20I matches.

SQUADS

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

LIVE STREAMING

Both the ODI and T20I series between India and West Indies will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.