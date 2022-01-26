India vs West Indies 2022 ODI, T20 squads: Ashwin dropped, Rohit to lead, Bishnoi gets maiden call

India vs West Indies 2022: The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies on Wednesday. Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 6th February followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 16th February.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped from both T20 and ODIs while Rohit Sharma will return to lead India against the Caribbean team in the six-match white-ball series starting February 6 with the three ODIs in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami have been rested from the series while KL Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards. Deepak Hooda has been picked in ODI squad

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is while Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

Rohit is ready to lead the side after a left hamstring injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour. The T20 matches against the Caribbean team are set to be held from February 16 to 20 in Kolkata.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi got rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming Twenty20 series while senior wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the white ball set up after a knee surgery.

Bishnoi has been one of the finds of the Indian Premier League for the Punjab outfit and has been picked up by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants from the drafts for the next IPL.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was retained in the T20I squad and dropped from the ODIs while former skipper Virat Kohli is likely to feature in both squads.

It is understood that Kuldeep, who had lost his mojo in the Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, has been called back as the current team management and selectors feel that he has the x-factor to contribute to team’s cause.

He underwent a knee surgery in September last year.

KL Rahul’s first stint as captain did not go as per expectations and for now, he will have to remain an apprentice under Rohit till he is seen to be ready to lead the national team in near future.

Under Rahul, India lost all four international games in South Africa and for men who matter in Indian cricket, he hasn’t exactly come across as a proactive captain.

It is understood that Rahul’s performance as Lucknow Super Giants captain will be keenly monitored during this edition of the IPL.

The six-match series against the West Indies will feature three T20 Internationals starting in Ahmedabad from February 6 and followed by as many ODIs in Kolkata.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the BCCI has curtailed the number of venues from six cities to two.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.