India vs West Indies 2018 Schedule: India to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies

India will play two Tests against West Indies. (File) India will play two Tests against West Indies. (File)

India vs West Indies 2018 Schedule, Time Table: Ahead of the tour to Australia in starting November 21, 2018, India will host West Indies for 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting October 4, 2018. The series will start just a week after the completion of the Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the home series against West Indies on Tuesday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure,” BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

The series will begin with a Test starting October 4 to 8 in Rajkot, which will be followed by another Test starting October 12 to 16 at Hyderabad. The 5-match ODI series will begin from October 21 and will continue till November 1. The 3 T20Is will be played on November 4, November 6 and November 11.

Here is the full schedule for West Indies tour of India series:

TESTS:

1st Test: 4-8 October in Rajkot

2nd Test: 12-16 October in Hyderabad

ODIs:

1st ODI: 21st October in Guwahati

2nd ODI: 24th October in Indore

3rd ODI: 27th October in Pune

4th ODI: 29th October in Mumbai

5th ODI: 1st November in Thiruvananthapuram

T20Is:

1st T20I: 4th November in Kolkata

2nd T20I: 6th November in Lucknow

3rd T20I: 11th November in Chennai

