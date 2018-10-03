India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli told me there is no senior or junior in team, says Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw will make his Test debut against West Indies. (Source: BCCI/Twitter) Prithvi Shaw will make his Test debut against West Indies. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw is set to make his senior Test debut for India in the first Test against West Indies which starts from Thursday. Speaking in a video uploaded on BCCI, the right-hand batsman talked about how skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri made him feel comfortable during his first practice session. “I am feeling very good, a bit nervous. But when I came to the dressing room, Virat bhai and Ravi sir told me there is no senior and junior. It made me feel comfortable and nice. Everyone was really happy to see me in the dressing room. We just finished our first batting session. It was very good. I have really enjoyed my first day in the practice session and it’s been going great,” he said.

The 18-year-old further went on to talk about the captain and described him as a “funny guy” out of the field. “I think Virat bhai is a really funny guy off the field. Of course, we all know how tough he is on the field. But off the field, he is a nice and funny guy. And I just spoke to him and he just started some jokes. He tried to speak Marathi which was really funny. It’s a team bonding in the Indian cricket. It’s really nice to see making myself comfortable and really helping me out if I am nervous,” he said.

“I had no plans going into the practice session. I went with a blank mind. I just did not want to get out because obviously, whenever I go to net practice, I don’t like to get out over there, because it’s very important before the game to bat according to how you are going to bat in the match. It was really good and really fun and I had a great throwdown against Sanjay Bangar sir and Raghu throw some balls as well. Everything was perfect, and I really enjoyed my first practice session.”

“Ravi Sir told me to enjoy my game and go and play how you have been playing for so many years in domestic cricket. It’s a really proud feeling getting the Test cap. I am feeling really nice and really looking forward to it. I am really looking forward to win my first Test,” he concluded.

