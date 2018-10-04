India vs West Indies 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw debuts, Shardul Thakur misses out

Prithvi Shaw was assured of Test debut on eve of first test against West Indies. (Source: AP) Prithvi Shaw was assured of Test debut on eve of first test against West Indies. (Source: AP)

Shifting from the norm of not talking about the team prior to a match, BCCI announced the 12-man squad for the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot a day prior. From that, on the morning of the Test, the team management went in for a three spinner approach as against three seamers.

It was already confirmed that Mumbaikar Prithvi Shaw would be making his debut. He received the Test cap from skipper Virat Kohli with the team huddled around. Shaw is the youngest specialist batsman to debut for India since Sachin Tendulkar did against Pakistan in 1989. Shaw is the 293rd Indian Test player.

By employing the three spinners – R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav – it was confirmed that India won’t have two debutantes with Shardul Thakur missing out.

“We are playing three spinners. Kuldeep is playing and Shardul misses, but he’s not far away from making his debut. Umesh and Shami start for us. Really excited for Shami. Prithvi Shaw is making his debut, it’s a big day for him,” said Kohli at the toss with Sanjay Manjrekar.

At the other side, West Indies, skippered by Kraigg Brathwaite in place of an injured Jason Holder, made two changes. With Holder rested, Sunil Ambris and Sherman Lewis come into the team with the latter making his Test debut.

Congratulations! to Shermon Lewis making his Test debut today. Received his playing cap from WINDIES Bowling legend Ian Bishop. pic.twitter.com/h18i5a7nMA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 4, 2018

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.

