India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Pant, Jadeja look to get India past 300

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 1st, Day 2 Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India are 203 for 6 at the start of day one with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 20 and 3 respectively

The seventh-wicket partnership is going to be crucial for India

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: After a spirited fight from Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari to get India’s first innings back on track, it is now up to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to post a respectable total on the board. Pant, Jadeja have done well so far. The last-recognised batting pair would look to add as more runs as possible in the initial phase of the first session as the new ball will be due in 11 overs. It will be a tough task ahead for the lower order batsman to face Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Roach did the damage with the new ball on day one sending back Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara back into the hut. Gabriel has been impressive too creating problems with the old ball and the new. India will be hoping for a first innings score in excess of 300. Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami can be lethal or a pitch that has pace and bounce on offer.

India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates:

Playing XIs:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach

